Vice President Kamala Harris Visits USS Howard (DDG 83)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 28, 2022) Vice President Kamala Harris addresses service members aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during her visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Sept. 28. The Vice President’s tour of the ship and her remarks to U.S. service members highlight the administration’s continued commitment to its alliances in the region. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

