    Vice President Kamala Harris Visits USS Howard (DDG 83) [Image 7 of 11]

    Vice President Kamala Harris Visits USS Howard (DDG 83)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220928-N-FO714-1108
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 28, 2022) Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a tour of the ship, Sept. 28. The Vice President’s tour of the ship and her remarks to U.S. service members highlight the administration’s continued commitment to its alliances in the region. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 06:38
    Photo ID: 7439354
    VIRIN: 220928-N-FO714-1108
    Resolution: 5769x4082
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    U.S.Navy
    DESRON15
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    CTF71
    USSHoward

