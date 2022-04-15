Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week [Image 3 of 3]

    Airlifter of the Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Mariechola Perucho is the NCO in Charge of mammography for the 374th Surgical Operations Squadron, where she performs all breast imaging services as the only mammography technologist in the wing.

    Perucho also performs radiology exams, operates X-ray, CT, fluoroscopy and C-arm operation during surgeries, and in addition to her daily work schedule, she covers 2,250 on-call hours after the duty day annually.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations on making Airlifter! (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 03:12
