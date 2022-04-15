Tech. Sgt. Mariechola Perucho is the NCO in Charge of mammography for the 374th Surgical Operations Squadron, where she performs all breast imaging services as the only mammography technologist in the wing.
Perucho also performs radiology exams, operates X-ray, CT, fluoroscopy and C-arm operation during surgeries, and in addition to her daily work schedule, she covers 2,250 on-call hours after the duty day annually.
Keep up the hard work, and congratulations on making Airlifter! (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7439199
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-QX174-1027
|Resolution:
|6848x4649
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
