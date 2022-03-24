Learning in this type of classroom? Sign me up!



Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Vidato is a UH-1N instructor flight engineer from the 459th Airlift Squadron, where she provides distinguished visitor support; manages in-flight operations; conducts search, rescue and Air Ambulance missions; and orchestrates training.



Not only that, she also serves as the sole enlisted executive officer for the 374th Operations Group, overseeing three squadrons’ tasks, correspondence, evaluations and inspection readiness.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations on making Airlifter! (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 03:12 Photo ID: 7439198 VIRIN: 220324-F-QX174-1018 Resolution: 6166x4040 Size: 2 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.