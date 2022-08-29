Ohio Army National Guard Capt. Derek Moore (right) receives the Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award during the National Guard Association of the United States 144th General Conference & Exhibition Aug. 29, 2022, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The award is given to company grade officers who demonstrate outstanding leadership and professionalism in service to their country and community.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 00:19
|Photo ID:
|7439133
|VIRIN:
|220829-Z-SM034-1580
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference & Exhibition [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
