3 Ohio National Guard members among honorees during 2022 NGAUS Conference

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago | The National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) presented Ohio Air...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago | The National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) presented Ohio Air National Guard Capt. Erich Buhagiar, right, of Grove City, Ohio, and Ohio Army National Guard Capt. Derek Moore, of Columbus, with the Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award for Company Grade Officers. The awards ceremony was held during the 144th annual NGAUS General Conference & Exhibition in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 26-29, 2022. (Ohio National Guard photo illustration/Photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

They launch nonprofits, volunteer as mentors and coaches in their local communities, and support their fellow Guard members. They continually strive to apply leadership qualities throughout their formations, representing the positive values of the Ohio National Guard.



The Ohio National Guard is again proud to showcase the members among its ranks who have earned national recognition for their achievements and dedicated service to their communities, state and nation.



The National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) presented Ohio Air National Guard Capt. Erich Buhagiar of Grove City, Ohio, and Ohio Army National Guard Capt. Derek Moore, of Columbus, with the Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award for Company Grade Officers. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Westley Sykes, of Pickerington, Ohio, received the Eagle Rising Award for dedicated service.



The awards ceremony was held during the 144th annual NGAUS General Conference & Exhibition in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 26-29, 2022.



Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award



This award recognizes the achievements and dedicated service of Army and Air National Guard junior officers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and professionalism in their service to country and community.



Capt. Derek Moore — Columbus, Ohio



Moore is a logistics officer in the Ohio Army National Guard. He currently serves as the aide-de-camp for Ohio’s assistant adjutant general for Army and his duties include arranging meetings, travel and events.



He is an active member of both NGAUS and the Ohio National Guard Association (ONGA). In 2021, Moore was selected as a scholar within the George W. Bush Institute’s Stand-To Veterans Leadership Program that focuses on improving transitions and outcomes of post-9/11 veterans and their families. The program helped him launch a nonprofit focused on lowering the recidivism rate of currently incarcerated veterans in Columbus. In his free time, Moore serves as a mentor with the Columbus Urban League’s “I am my brother’s keeper” program. The program helps African American boys between 9 and 18 develop strategies for maximizing their capabilities. He recently became the head coach of the girl’s track team at one of middle schools in the Pickerington Local School District.



“I was astonished by the nomination and even more surprised when I found out I was receiving the award,” Moore said. “There are so many great officers within the Ohio Army National Guard. While this is an individual award, it is a team win. I have been blessed with a family that supports my service, mentors who provide guidance, noncommissioned officers who protect me, and an enlisted team willing to fight every day. We are truly a product of those we surround ourselves with.”



Capt. Erich Buhagiar — Grove City, Ohio



Buhagiar currently serves as the 121st Air Refueling Wing Operations Group executive, as well as the 166th Air Refueling Squadron scheduler, where he is responsible for managing the day-to-day scheduling tasks and administrative functions for about 70 pilots.



He is an active member of NGAUS. Earlier this year, his peers selected him as vice president of the Company Grade Officer Council for Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. He pilots the KC-135 multiple times a week. His main desire is to make sure the pilots at the 166th ARS stay current and are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. To further his leadership skills, Buhagiar volunteers as quartermaster for VFW Post 2505 in Lockbourne, Ohio. He is also well known for orchestrating squadron events and helping new Airmen feel welcomed.



“I was surprised when I was first told I was receiving this award,” Buhagiar said. “I feel productivity is a direct reflection of leadership. Years ago, my bosses empowered me and gave me the opportunity to succeed based on trust, with the allowance to learn by my mistakes. This award doesn’t signify a single person’s efforts, it reflects an entire squadron, group and wing’s efforts. I hope one day to instill the same morals and ethics to others that were instilled in me. Thank you for the opportunity to accept this award on behalf of the 166th ARS.”



Eagle Rising Award



This award recognizes the achievements and dedicated service of Army National Guard warrant officers (up to the rank of chief warrant officer three), who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, technical skills and professionalism in their service to country and community.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Westley E. Sykes — Pickerington, Ohio



Sykes serves as the air and missile defense systems integrator for the Ohio Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, where he advises and assists commanders on the implementation, employment, capabilities and integration for all Army mission command systems.



He is an active member of both NGAUS and the ONGA. He is involved with the air defense community, continually working to ensure units have the tools and equipment they need to be successful. When not working, he prefers to spend time with his family exploring and hiking through national parks.



“I am truly honored and humbled to have been nominated for and selected to receive the Eagle Rising Award,” Sykes said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without the love and grace of a steadfast God, fantastic parents, two great kids and a wife who’s given everything to see me succeed.”