Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference & Exhibition [Image 11 of 11]

    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director of the Air National Guard, addresses Airmen during an Air National Guard breakout session at the National Guard Association of the United States 144th General Conference & Exhibition Aug. 29, 2022, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. It was the third time since 1879 that Ohio hosted the annual NGAUS conference.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 00:19
    Photo ID: 7439134
    VIRIN: 220829-Z-SM034-1609
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 11.47 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference & Exhibition [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition
    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition
    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition
    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition
    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition
    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition
    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition
    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition
    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition
    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition
    Ohio hosts NGAUS 144th General Conference &amp; Exhibition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Air Force chief of staff
    Ohio National Guard
    Army chief of staff
    National Guard Association of the United States
    National Guard
    Maj. John C. Harris Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT