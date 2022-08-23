Team Ukraine athletes sing along to their national anthem after a wheelchair basketball game at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 24, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.

