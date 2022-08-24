Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games [Image 26 of 39]

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brian Williams, a Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, holds the ball during a wheelchiar basketball game at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 25, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 22:29
    Photo ID: 7439065
    VIRIN: 220825-F-GC389-020
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games [Image 39 of 39], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #2022WarriorGames #AFW2 #WoundedWarrior

