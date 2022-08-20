2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.

