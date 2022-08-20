Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 22:29
|Photo ID:
|7439077
|VIRIN:
|220821-F-GC389-038
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games [Image 39 of 39], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT