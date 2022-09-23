Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program [Image 5 of 6]

    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The trainees of the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) gather in a group discussion in the base chapel at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. on Sept. 22, 2022. The group discussion introduced the trainees to different scenarios and helped them become more comfortable with talking openly with others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

    Suicide Prevention
    ASIST

