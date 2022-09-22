Tech. Sgt. Laura Gutierrez, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) instructor, teaches Airmen suicide prevention skills during the ASIST program held in the base chapel at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., on Sept. 22, 2022. The ASIST program is a two-day program where Airmen can learn the skills necessary to help people who are struggling with mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 18:27 Photo ID: 7438906 VIRIN: 220922-F-LE246-1015 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 5.29 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.