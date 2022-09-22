Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Laura Gutierrez, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) instructor, teaches Airmen suicide prevention skills during the ASIST program held in the base chapel at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., on Sept. 22, 2022. The ASIST program is a two-day program where Airmen can learn the skills necessary to help people who are struggling with mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

    This work, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    ASIST

