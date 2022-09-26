Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 13:52 Photo ID: 7438360 VIRIN: 220927-A-GI410-1025 Resolution: 2000x3000 Size: 2.89 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Construction work continues on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.