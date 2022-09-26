Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction work continues on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center [Image 1 of 8]

    Construction work continues on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Construction continues on the new Louisville VA medical Center Sept. 26, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 13:52
    Photo ID: 7438353
    VIRIN: 220927-A-GI410-1003
    Resolution: 3000x1896
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    TAGS

    Louisville
    USACE
    engineering
    veterans
    construction

