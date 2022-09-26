Construction continues on the new Louisville VA medical Center Sept. 26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7438355
|VIRIN:
|220927-A-GI410-1008
|Resolution:
|2885x3000
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction work continues on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT