USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Turns 35

220925-N-TC847-1019 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 25, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) leadership pose for a photo during the ship’s 35th birthday celebration, Sept. 25, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

