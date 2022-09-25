Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Turns 35 [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Turns 35

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220925-N-TC847-1013 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 25, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) celebrate the ship’s 35th birthday during a steel beach picnic, Sept. 25, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 04:32
    Photo ID: 7437162
    VIRIN: 220925-N-TC847-1013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Turns 35 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Turns 35
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Turns 35
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Turns 35
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Turns 35

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Leyte Gulf
    GHWBCSG
    CG55

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT