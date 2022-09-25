USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Turns 35

220925-N-TC847-1024 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 25, 2022) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Vainthe Julien, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided- missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), presents a plaque commemorating the ship’s 35th birthday to Capt. Michael Weeldreyer, commanding officer of Leyte Gulf, during a steel beach picnic, Sept. 25, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

