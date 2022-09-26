Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking Bread [Image 2 of 3]

    Breaking Bread

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    Capt. Kyle P. Clarkson, force protection officer, 75th Innovation Command, breaks a piece of Round Challah bread during a Rosh Hashanah celebration
    Sept. 26, 2022, at Joint Base Ellington Field in Houston, Texas. Often dipped in honey, this braided bread is a traditional staple during this Jewish holy day. Meaning “head of the year” or “first of the year,” the festival begins on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which falls during September or October. Rosh Hashanah commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement. (U.S. Army Photo by Chaplain (1st Lt.) Kris Roland, 75th Innovation Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 22:29
    Photo ID: 7436999
    VIRIN: 220926-A-DB402-215
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Bread [Image 3 of 3], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Happy Rosh Hashanah
    Breaking Bread
    Sounding the Shofar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Religious Holiday

    Religious Programs Specialist

    Religion

    Chaplain

    Command And Unit Chaplain

    TAGS

    Rosh Hashanah
    New Year
    Judaism
    Kittel
    5th Innovation Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT