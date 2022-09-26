Breaking Bread

Capt. Kyle P. Clarkson, force protection officer, 75th Innovation Command, breaks a piece of Round Challah bread during a Rosh Hashanah celebration

Sept. 26, 2022, at Joint Base Ellington Field in Houston, Texas. Often dipped in honey, this braided bread is a traditional staple during this Jewish holy day. Meaning “head of the year” or “first of the year,” the festival begins on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which falls during September or October. Rosh Hashanah commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement. (U.S. Army Photo by Chaplain (1st Lt.) Kris Roland, 75th Innovation Command)

