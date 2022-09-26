Happy Rosh Hashanah

Wearing a white robe known as a Kittel, Dr. Christopher Govekar, command executive officer, 75th Innovation Command, explains the traditions and significance of Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest days in Judaism, to Soldiers and civilians who attended the celebration at the 75th IC's headquarters at Joint Base Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022. Meaning “head of the year” or “first of the year,” the festival begins on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which falls during September or October. Rosh Hashanah commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement. (U.S. Army Photo by Chaplain (1st Lt.) Kris Roland, 75th Innovation Command)

