Indiana National Guard soldiers present the national and state flags while military service members from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines salute the flag during the opening ceremony of the Colts home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, for the Colts' first win of the season.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 15:16 Photo ID: 7436460 VIRIN: 220925-Z-DR049-0002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.29 MB Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colts Home Opener v. Chiefs [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jonah Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.