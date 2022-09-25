Indiana National Guard soldiers present the national and state flags during the opening ceremony of the Indianapolis Colts home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. From left: Cpl. Grant Gaynor, Sgt. Nathan Casler, Staff Sgt. Emily McWilliams, Airman 1st Class Daniel Purcell.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 15:16
|Photo ID:
|7436459
|VIRIN:
|220925-Z-DR049-0001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colts Home Opener v. Chiefs [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jonah Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT