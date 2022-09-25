Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colts Home Opener v. Chiefs [Image 3 of 5]

    Colts Home Opener v. Chiefs

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jonah Alvarez 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Military service members from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines salute the flag during the opening ceremony of the Colts home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 15:16
    Photo ID: 7436461
    VIRIN: 220925-Z-DR049-0003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Colts
    Indiana National Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army

