Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes [Image 3 of 3]

    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Neil Chaves, current 137th Special Operations Wing mission sustainment team officer in charge, walks through high grass during Mission Sustainment Team field training Feb. 10, 2022, Oklahoma City. Chaves said that being part of the Mission Sustainment Team has created an environment that encourages Airmen to find innovative solutions to issues in an austere environment no matter what rank, similar to what was required of his team during Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 15:16
    Photo ID: 7436455
    VIRIN: 220210-Z-AP992-4001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes
    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes
    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Task Force Liberty
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing
    Operations Allies Welcome
    Mission Sustainment Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT