From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes

U.S. Air Force Maj. Neil Chaves, current 137th Special Operations Wing mission sustainment team officer in charge, walks through high grass during Mission Sustainment Team field training Feb. 10, 2022, Oklahoma City. Chaves said that being part of the Mission Sustainment Team has created an environment that encourages Airmen to find innovative solutions to issues in an austere environment no matter what rank, similar to what was required of his team during Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

