    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Neil Chaves, left, current 137th Special Operations Wing Mission Sustainment Team (MST) officer in charge, programs a radio alongside Tech. Sgt. Jason Ellis, right, 137th Special Operations Wing MST member, during training Feb. 9, 2022, Oklahoma City. Pictured just left over Chaves’ shoulder is Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Holt, whom Chaves says is a “three-in-one” multi-capable Airman because she started in Air Force logistics before transitioned into the Air National Guard as a heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems specialist, then cross trained to become a firefighter. As a civilian she has a small woodworking business, meaning if called upon to establish a base as part of MST, Holt can draw upon her experience in shipping, light carpentry, as well as HVAC and fire systems, to create sustainable living conditions from concept to execution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 15:16
    Photo ID: 7436454
    VIRIN: 220209-Z-AP992-5001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 543.12 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    Task Force Liberty
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing
    Operations Allies Welcome
    Mission Sustainment Team

