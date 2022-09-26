Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes [Image 1 of 3]

    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Neil Chaves, current 137th Special Operations Wing mission sustainment team officer in charge, poses for a portrait in front of fencing and an awning shelter he helped to construct while acting as the Task Force Liberty civil engineering team commander during Operation Allies Welcome Sept. 24, 2021, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Chaves has found that creating innovative solutions to issues in an austere environment as part of the Mission Sustainment Team is similar to what was required of his team during Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 15:16
    Photo ID: 7436451
    VIRIN: 210924-Z-AP992-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 342.61 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes
    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes
    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Task Force Liberty
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing
    Operations Allies Welcome
    Mission Sustainment Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT