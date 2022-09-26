From CE to MST: What a difference a year makes

U.S. Air Force Maj. Neil Chaves, current 137th Special Operations Wing mission sustainment team officer in charge, poses for a portrait in front of fencing and an awning shelter he helped to construct while acting as the Task Force Liberty civil engineering team commander during Operation Allies Welcome Sept. 24, 2021, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Chaves has found that creating innovative solutions to issues in an austere environment as part of the Mission Sustainment Team is similar to what was required of his team during Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

