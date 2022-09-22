Full of energy and laughter, a pair of excited participants twirl themselves on the dance floor during the Fathers-Daughters Dance Sept. 22 at the Lee Club (photo by T. Anthony Bell).
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 13:48
|Photo ID:
|7436229
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-US054-007
|Resolution:
|2439x1563
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Father-daughter ball builds family bonds at Fort Lee [Image 8 of 8], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Father-daughter ball builds family bonds at Fort Lee
