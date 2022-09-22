Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Father-daughter ball builds family bonds at Fort Lee

    Father-daughter ball builds family bonds at Fort Lee

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Military members and their daughters arrive to the Lee Club for the Fathers-Daughters Dance Sept. 22. The event, hosted by Religious Support Office, aimed to create stronger bonds and build family resiliency. It featured games, dining, dancing and other activities including a presentation of roses and the reading of letters from fathers to daughters (photo by T. Anthony Bell).

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022
    Father-daughter ball builds family bonds at Fort Lee

