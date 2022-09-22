Military members and their daughters arrive to the Lee Club for the Fathers-Daughters Dance Sept. 22. The event, hosted by Religious Support Office, aimed to create stronger bonds and build family resiliency. It featured games, dining, dancing and other activities including a presentation of roses and the reading of letters from fathers to daughters (photo by T. Anthony Bell).
Father-daughter ball builds family bonds at Fort Lee
