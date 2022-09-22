Military members and their daughters arrive to the Lee Club for the Fathers-Daughters Dance Sept. 22. The event, hosted by Religious Support Office, aimed to create stronger bonds and build family resiliency. It featured games, dining, dancing and other activities including a presentation of roses and the reading of letters from fathers to daughters (photo by T. Anthony Bell).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 13:48 Photo ID: 7436221 VIRIN: 220922-A-US054-001 Resolution: 2689x1789 Size: 4.11 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Father-daughter ball builds family bonds at Fort Lee [Image 8 of 8], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.