Staff Sgt. William Stephens and his daughter pose for photo booth pictures Sept. 22 during the Father-Daughter Dance hosted by the Religious Support Office at the Lee Club (photo by T. Anthony Bell).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 13:48 Photo ID: 7436224 VIRIN: 220922-A-US054-004 Resolution: 2841x1914 Size: 4.53 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Father-daughter ball builds family bonds at Fort Lee [Image 8 of 8], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.