Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GFAFB joins local aircraft active shooter training [Image 2 of 5]

    GFAFB joins local aircraft active shooter training

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A sheriff from the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office participates in an active shooter exercise, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Grand Forks International Airport in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The exercise included participants from the local hospital, police department, sheriff’s office and fire department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 12:07
    Photo ID: 7435992
    VIRIN: 220916-F-CI246-1060
    Resolution: 4480x3188
    Size: 797.15 KB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GFAFB joins local aircraft active shooter training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GFAFB joins local aircraft active shooter training
    GFAFB joins local aircraft active shooter training
    GFAFB joins local aircraft active shooter training
    GFAFB joins local aircraft active shooter training
    GFAFB joins local aircraft active shooter training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    Disaster Drill
    Grand Forks International Airport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT