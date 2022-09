Grand Forks International Airport firefighters move a simulated patient, Sept. 16, 2022, during an active shooter exercise at the Grand Forks International Airport in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The exercise included participants from the local hospital, police department, sheriff’s office and fire department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 12:07 Photo ID: 7435995 VIRIN: 220916-F-CI246-1144 Resolution: 4888x3235 Size: 641.15 KB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GFAFB joins local aircraft active shooter training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.