GFAFB joins local aircraft active shooter training

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Andrew Sailler, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management section chief, evaluates an active shooter exercise, Sept. 16, 2022 at the Grand Forks International Airport in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The exercise included participants from the local hospital, police department, sheriff’s office and fire department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

Date Taken: 09.16.2022
Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US