435 AGOW provides ATC familiarization to Ukrainian military

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Zaragoza, and Tech. Sgt. Tessa Alzuri, both 603rd Air Operations Center airspace management technicians, brief Ukrainian military members on airspace management tactics, techniques and procedures at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. The training showed Ukrainian partners the processes used by the U.S. Air Force to effectively deliver lethal and humanitarian aid to Allies and Partners in order to save Ukrainians time and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

