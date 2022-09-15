Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435 AGOW provides ATC familiarization to Ukrainian military [Image 1 of 3]

    435 AGOW provides ATC familiarization to Ukrainian military

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ukrainian military members listen to U.S. Air Force 603rd AOC airspace technicians at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. Air advisors from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing provided advanced air traffic control familiarization training to Ukrainian military members. The goal of the training was to build partner capacity and equip the Ukrainians with contingency training that they could use in their current, volatile state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

