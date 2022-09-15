435 AGOW provides ATC familiarization to Ukrainian military

Ukrainian military members listen to U.S. Air Force 603rd AOC airspace technicians at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. Air advisors from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing provided advanced air traffic control familiarization training to Ukrainian military members. The goal of the training was to build partner capacity and equip the Ukrainians with contingency training that they could use in their current, volatile state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

