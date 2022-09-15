435 AGOW provides ATC familiarization to Ukrainian military

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Zaragoza, 603rd Air Operations Center airspace management technician, left, conducts airspace management familiarization training with Ukrainian military members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. Airmen from the 603rd AOC showed Ukrainian partners the process the U.S. Air Force uses to effectively deliver aircraft, assets and supplies to Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

