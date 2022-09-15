Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435 AGOW provides ATC familiarization to Ukrainian military [Image 2 of 3]

    435 AGOW provides ATC familiarization to Ukrainian military

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Zaragoza, 603rd Air Operations Center airspace management technician, left, conducts airspace management familiarization training with Ukrainian military members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. Airmen from the 603rd AOC showed Ukrainian partners the process the U.S. Air Force uses to effectively deliver aircraft, assets and supplies to Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435 AGOW provides ATC familiarization to Ukrainian military [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    multinational
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    combat readiness
    Ukraine
    building partner capacity

