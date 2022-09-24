Joint Task Force – Bethel service members assist Toksook Bay following disaster declaration

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Jakobe Horne, right, an information technologist specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company,1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment from Anchorage, plays with a local child while taking a break from assisting with property damage as part of Operation Merbok Response in Toksook Bay, Alaska, Sept. 24, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal)

