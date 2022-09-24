Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force – Bethel service members assist Toksook Bay following disaster declaration [Image 21 of 29]

    Joint Task Force – Bethel service members assist Toksook Bay following disaster declaration

    TOKSOOK BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Emalyn Schliesing, an aerospace propulsion technician with the 176th Maintenance Squadron, speaks with a local resident about the mission Joint Task Force – Bethel is doing in Western Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response in Toksook Bay, Alaska, Sept. 24, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal)

    This work, Joint Task Force – Bethel service members assist Toksook Bay following disaster declaration [Image 29 of 29], by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    disaster response
    Joint Task Force Alaska
    Toksook Bay
    Western Alaska
    Operation Merbok Response

