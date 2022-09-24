Joint Task Force – Bethel service members assist Toksook Bay following disaster declaration

Service members with Joint Task Force – Bethel assist local residents with damaged property as part of Operation Merbok Response in Toksook Bay, Alaska, Sept. 24, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal)

Date Taken: 09.24.2022
Location: TOKSOOK BAY, AK, US