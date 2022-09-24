Members from the 124th Security Forces Squadron participate in a 9/11 memorial ruck march at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept 24, 2022. Every September, In an effort to “never forget” the lives lost on 9/11 or the lives given in the war that followed, memorial marches like this one are previlant accross the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 14:13 Photo ID: 7434899 VIRIN: 200513-Z-VT588-0264 Resolution: 8187x5458 Size: 30.72 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 Memorial Ruck March [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.