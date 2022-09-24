Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Memorial Ruck March [Image 4 of 10]

    9/11 Memorial Ruck March

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members from the 124th Security Forces Squadron participate in a 9/11 memorial ruck march at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept 24, 2022. Every September, In an effort to “never forget” the lives lost on 9/11 or the lives given in the war that followed, memorial marches like this one are previlant accross the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 14:12
    Photo ID: 7434893
    VIRIN: 200513-Z-VT588-0016
    Resolution: 4579x6868
    Size: 25.58 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Ruck March [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9/11 Memorial Ruck March
    9/11 Memorial Ruck March
    9/11 Memorial Ruck March
    9/11 Memorial Ruck March
    9/11 Memorial Ruck March
    9/11 Memorial Ruck March
    9/11 Memorial Ruck March
    9/11 Memorial Ruck March
    9/11 Memorial Ruck March
    9/11 Memorial Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dog Tags

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    ANG
    SFS
    USAF
    124TH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT