Members from the 124th Security Forces Squadron participate in a 9/11 memorial ruck march at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept 24, 2022. Every September, In an effort to “never forget” the lives lost on 9/11 or the lives given in the war that followed, memorial marches like this one are previlant accross the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7434891
|VIRIN:
|200513-Z-VT588-0201
|Resolution:
|6954x4636
|Size:
|16.72 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Memorial Ruck March [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
