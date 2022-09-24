L.t. Lisa Siebert, the Incident Management Division Supervisor at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River – Detachment Portland, assists in deploying containment boom during a response to the sunken motor vessel Alert in Portland, Ore. Sep. 24, 2022. The vessel sank in October 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 11:20
|Photo ID:
|7434791
|VIRIN:
|230924-G-AS553-1006
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard raises motor vessel Alert from the Columbia River in Portland, Ore. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
