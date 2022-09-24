Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard raises motor vessel Alert from the Columbia River in Portland, Ore. [Image 2 of 8]

    Coast Guard raises motor vessel Alert from the Columbia River in Portland, Ore.

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    The Coast Guard oversees operations to raise the motor vessel Alert from the Columbia River in Portland, Ore. Sep. 24, 2022. The vessel sank in October 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 11:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard raises motor vessel Alert from the Columbia River in Portland, Ore. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard

