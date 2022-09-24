Employees from an oil spill response organization deploy containment boom as they work to raise the motor vessel Alert from the Columbia River Sep. 24, 2022. The vessel sank in October 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 11:20 Photo ID: 7434792 VIRIN: 230924-G-AS553-1007 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.08 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard raises motor vessel Alert from the Columbia River in Portland, Ore. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.