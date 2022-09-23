Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCMAP Tournament

    MCMAP Tournament

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew King 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy hospital corpsman 3rd class Jonathon Kazarian, a platoon corpsman assigned to Golf Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, receives a certificate and coin from U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew C. Danner, the commanding officer of the 31st MEU after a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program ground fighting tournament aboard the Amphibious Assault Ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 23, 2022. The tournament was held to test the skills of the Marines and Sailors and to build camaraderie through competition. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 02:48
    Photo ID: 7434578
    VIRIN: 220923-M-WM087-1965
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 19.65 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCMAP Tournament [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCMAP
    Ground Fighting

