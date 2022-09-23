U.S. Navy hospital corpsman 3rd class Jonathon Kazarian, a platoon corpsman assigned to Golf Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, receives a certificate and coin from U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew C. Danner, the commanding officer of the 31st MEU after a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program ground fighting tournament aboard the Amphibious Assault Ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 23, 2022. The tournament was held to test the skills of the Marines and Sailors and to build camaraderie through competition. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 02:49 Photo ID: 7434573 VIRIN: 220923-M-WM087-1951 Resolution: 5020x3347 Size: 10.29 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCMAP Tournament [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.