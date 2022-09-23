MCMAP Tournament

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit grapple as part of a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program tournament aboard the Amphibious Assault Ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 23, 2022. The tournament was held to test the skills of the Marines and sailors and to build camaraderie through competition. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

