Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Safety Class [Image 3 of 4]

    Fire Safety Class

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew King 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Calvin Robinson, a crash fire rescue specialist assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, dons his fire suit during a fire safety class aboard Amphibious Assault Ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 15, 2022. The class was held to teach Marines tips and tricks used by firefighters in the event of a fire. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 02:48
    Photo ID: 7434571
    VIRIN: 220915-M-WM087-1031
    Resolution: 6246x4164
    Size: 15.32 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Safety Class [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Safety Class
    Fire Safety Class
    Fire Safety Class
    Fire Safety Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Fire Safety
    U.S. Marine Corps
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT