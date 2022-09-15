U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mitchell Kehoe, the civil affairs detachment chief for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, and Cpl. Cole Mceachern, a crash fire rescue specialist assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st MEU, pull Lance Cpl. Calvin Robinson, a crash fire rescue specialist assigned to VMM 262 (Rein.), 31st MEU during a fire safety class aboard Amphibious Assault Ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 15, 2022. As a reservist, when not on active duty orders, Kehoe is a firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 02:48 Photo ID: 7434572 VIRIN: 220915-M-WM087-1124 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.1 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Safety Class [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.