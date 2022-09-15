U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Mulroy, the civil affairs detachment officer in charge for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, teaches a fire safety class aboard Amphibious Assault Ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 15, 2022. The class was held to teach Marines tips and tricks used by firefighters in the event of a fire. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

